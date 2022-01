NEBRASKA UNICAMERAL BEGINS 2022 SESSION

THE NEBRASKA UNICAMERAL BEGAN A 60 DAY SECOND SESSION OF THE 107TH LEGISLATURE IN LINCOLN WEDNESDAY.

SPEAKER MIKE HILGERS OF LINCOLN LAID OUT THE AGENDA FOR HIS FELLOW SENATORS:

THE INTRODUCTION OF BILLS WILL FORMALLY BEGIN THIS WEEK ALSO:

IOWA’S SESSION BEGINS NEXT MONDAY, JANUARY 10TH, IN DES MOINES.

THE 100 DAY SESSION IS SET TO END ON APRIL 19TH.

SOUTH DAKOTA STARTS ON TUESDAY, JANUARY 11TH AT NOON IN PIERRE WITH GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM DELIVERING HER STATE OF THE STATE ADDRESS THAT DAY.