MAMMEN PLEADS GUILTY TO FEDERAL DRUG CHARGES

A SIOUX CITY MAN HAS PLEADED GUILTY TO FEDERAL METH TRAFFICKING CHARGES.

51-YEAR-OLD KORY MAMMEN PLED GUILTY TO POSSESSION WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE METHAMPHETAMINE.

MAMMEN WAS STOPPED BY LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT FOR A TRAFFIC VIOLATION LAST MARCH 26TH IN SIOUX CITY.

A K-9 WAS DEPLOYED AND A SEARCH OF THE VEHICLE REVEALED A BLACK BAG UNDER THE DRIVER’S SEAT CONTAINING TWO SYRINGES AND 17 SMALL BAGS CONTAINING METHAMPHETAMINE.

WHEN MAMMEN WAS ARRESTED NOVEMBER 15TH ON FEDERAL CHARGES IN THIS CASE, HE AGAIN HAD SEVERAL BAGGIES ON HIS PERSON WHICH CONTAINED A METH MIXTURE.

MAMMEN WAS PREVIOUSLY CONVICTED IN U.S. DISTRICT COURT IN 2012 FOR CONSPIRACY TO DISTRIBUTE AND POSSESSION WITH THE INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE METHAMPHETAMINE.

A SENTENCING DATE ON THE LATEST CHARGES IS PENDING.

MAMMEN FACES A MANDATORY MINIMUM SENTENCE OF 10 YEARS’ IMPRISONMENT.