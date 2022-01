PLYMOUTH SUPERVISORS VOICE CARBON PIPELINE CONCERNS

THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS ARE FOLLOWING THE LEAD OF DICKINSON AND KOSSUTH COUNTIES IN REQUESTING THE IOWA BOARD OF UTILITIES NOT ALLOW EMINENT DOMAIN TO OCCUR FOR THE PLACEMENT OF TWO PROPOSED CARBON DIOXIDE PIPELINES THAT WOULD CROSS PLYMOUTH AND OTHER COUNTIES.

BOARD CHAIRMAN DON KASS EXPLAINS THE SUPERVISORS’ POSITION.

THE LETTER ADDRESSES BOTH THE SUMMIT CO-2 SOLUTIONS, AND THE NAVIGATOR VENTURES HEARTLAND GREENWAY SYSTEMS.

KASS SAYS HE THINKS THE IOWA UTILITIES BOARD MAY ACT ON THE PIPELINES REQUEST BY THE END OF JANUARY.