OTO MAN DIES IN IDA COUNTY CRASH

AN OTO, IOWA MAN HAS DIED OF INJURIES SUFFERED FOLLOWING A TRAFFIC PURSUIT IN IDA COUNTY MONDAY NIGHT.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS 47-YEAR-OLD DAVID DOWNING WAS DRIVING A VEHICLE THAT REFUSED TO STOP WHEN AN IDA COUNTY DEPUTY ATTEMPTED A TRAFFIC STOP AROUND 11:20 P.M.

DOWNING DROVE INTO THE CRAWFORD CREEK RECREATION AREA AND FAILED TO NEGOTIATE A CURVE RESULTING IN HIS VEHICLE LEAVING THE ROAD, STRIKING A TREE AND THEN ROLLING SEVERAL TIMES.

DOWNING, WHO WAS WEARING A SEAT BELT, WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD AT THE SCENE FROM CRASH RELATED INJURIES.