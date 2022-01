NEBRASKA TRAFFIC DEATHS REACH 5 YEAR LOW

NEBRASKA AUTHORITIES SAY THE STATE WRAPPED UP 2021 BY RECORDING THE FEWEST ROADWAY FATALITIES IN FIVE YEARS.

THERE WERE 220 FATALITIES ON NEBRASKA ROADS IN 2021, A 5% REDUCTION FROM THE TOTAL OF 233 IN 2020.

LAST YEAR MARKS THE SECOND CONSECUTIVE YEARLY REDUCTION IN TRAFFIC FATALITIES ACROSS NEBRASKA, DOWN 11% FROM 248 IN 2019.

COLONEL JOHN BOLDUC, SUPERINTENDENT OF THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL, SAYS IT’S IMPOSSIBLE TO ATTRIBUTE THE REDUCTION TO ONE FACTOR, BUT SAFE DRIVING WILL ALWAYS HAVE THE BIGGEST IMPACT.