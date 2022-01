MERCY HOSPITAL STAFF TRAIN TO DEAL WITH STRESS SITUATIONS IN E.R.

LAST WEEK KSCJ NEWS TOLD YOU HOW ASSAULTS AGAINST HOSPITAL WORKERS HAVE INCREASED AROUND THE NATION DURING THE PANDEMIC .

SIOUX CITY POLICE REPORTED THERE WERE SIX ASSAULTS OF STAFF AT MERCYONE AND FIVE AT UNITYPOINT ST. LUKES WITH 8 NURSES AND 4 SECURITY GUARDS ASSAULTED, .

JOHNNY GARZA MANAGES THE EMERGENCY DEPARTMENT AT MERCY ONE AND SAYS THERE IS AN EMPHASIS ON TRAINING STAFF ON HOW TO SAFELY DEAL WITH SITUATIONS THAT ESCALATE:

GARZA SAYS THERE ARE ALARM BUTTONS IN THE E.R. AND ELSEWHERE WHEN SITUATIONS ESCALATE:

MERCY STAFF NOW ALSO HAVE A BADGE ALARM SYSTEM:

HE SAYS STAFF ALSO HAVE TWO WAY RADIOS AVAILABLE AND THERE ARE ALSO PANIC BUTTONS THAT WHEN PUSHED WILL AUTOMATICALLY RESULT IN LOCAL POLICE BEING DISPATCHED TO THE HOSPITAL TO PROVIDE HELP.

THE JOURNAL OF THE AMERICAN MEDICAL ASSOCIATION REPORTED THIS TREND OF STAFF ASSAULTS HAPPENING BACK IN APRIL. BUT THE JAMA STORY SAID ATTACKS ON HEALTH CARE WORKERS HAVE BEEN RISING FOR YEARS.