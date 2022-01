GRASSLEY CONFIDENT IN U.S. CAPITOL SECURITY

WITH THE APPROACH OF THE ONE-YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF THE JANUARY 6TH ATTACK ON THE U-S CAPITOL, IOWA SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY SAYS HE’S SATISFIED WITH HIS SAFETY IN THE BUILDING AND HE HAS NO FEARS THERE WILL BE ANY SORT OF REPEAT ATTEMPT TO STORM THE CAPITOL ON THURSDAY.

A U-S ATTORNEY’S OFFICE REPORT SAYS THAT OVER THE PAST YEAR, MORE THAN 725 PEOPLE WERE CHARGED WITH PARTICIPATING IN THE RIOT.

SEVERAL OF THEM WERE FROM IOWA.

THE INCIDENT LEFT FOUR RIOTERS DEAD AND MORE THAN 150 LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS HURT.

ONE OFFICER DIED OF A STROKE SHORTLY AFTER THE RIOT WHILE SEVERAL MORE TOOK THEIR OWN LIVES IN THE FOLLOWING WEEKS.