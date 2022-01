FOX TO SEEK WOODBURY COUNTY ATTORNEY’S POST

JACKLYN FOX OF SIOUX CITY WILL SEEK THE REPUBLICAN NOMINATION FOR WOODBURY COUNTY ATTORNEY.

FOX HAS SERVED AS AN ASSISTANT COUNTY ATTORNEY SINCE 2012, AND WOULD LIKE TO SEE SOME CHANGES TAKE PLACE:

SHE SAYS SHE WOULD FOCUS MORE RESOURCES ON PROSECUTING VIOLENT CRIMES, AND SAYS THERE NEEDS TO BE MORE ACCOUNTABILITY IN THE OFFICE:

FOX SAYS IF ELECTED SHE WOULD WORK TO EMBOLDEN VICTIM’S RIGHTS:

DEMOCRATIC INCUMBENT PATRICK JENNINGS RAN UNOPPOSED IN THE LAST THREE ELECTIONS.