BIRD TO SEEK IOWA ATTORNEY GENERAL’S POST

GUTHRIE COUNTY ATTORNEY BRENNA BIRD HAS ANNOUNCED HER CAMPAIGN TO BE IOWA’S NEXT ATTORNEY GENERAL.

THE REPUBLICAN PROSECUTOR AND FORMER COUNSEL TO GOVERNOR TERRY BRANSTAD WILL CHALLENGE INCUMBENT DEMOCRAT TOM MILLER.

BIRD RELEASED A STATEMENT SAYING TOM MILLER HAS BECOME A ROADBLOCK IN THE FIGHT TO DEFEND IOWANS AGAINST THE AUTHORITARIANISM OF THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION.

BIRD SAID THAT HER EXPERIENCE WORKING WITH GOVERNOR BRANSTAD TO FIGHT BACK AGAINST THE OBAMA ADMINISTRATION WAS A KEY FACTOR IN HER DECISION TO RUN, AND THAT IOWA CAN’T TAKE THREE MORE YEARS OF BIDEN MANDATES.

BIRD HAS SERVED AS COUNTY ATTORNEY FOR GUTHRIE COUNTY SINCE 2018,