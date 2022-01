STATE LEGISLATURES PREPARE TO GEAR UP

A NEW YEAR MEANS THE TRI-STATE LEGISLATIVE SESSIONS WILL BE STARTING SOON.

NEBRASKA IS THE FIRST TO BEGIN, WITH THE SECOND SESSION OF THE 107TH LEGISLATURE STARTING A 60-DAY SESSION IN LINCOLN THIS WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 5TH.

IOWA’S SESSION BEGINS NEXT MONDAY, JANUARY 10TH, IN DES MOINES.

THE 100 DAY SESSION IS SET TO END ON APRIL 19TH.

SOUTH DAKOTA STARTS ON TUESDAY, JANUARY 11TH AT NOON IN PIERRE WITH GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM DELIVERING HER STATE OF THE STATE ADDRESS THAT DAY.

LAWMAKERS WILL SERVE THROUGH MARCH 10TH WITH MARCH 28TH SET ASIDE TO CONSIDER ANY VETOES OF BILLS BY THE GOVERNOR.