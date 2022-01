RICKETTS PROMOTES HEALTH & WELLNESS IN NEBRASKA

NEBRASKA GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS PROMOTED WELLNESS IN THE NEW YEAR BY LEADING PEOPLE ON A 20 MINUTE WALK AT THE STATE CAPITOL IN LINCOLN.

RICKETTS SAYS THE PURPOSE OF THE WALK IS TO HIGHLIGHT THE IMPORTANCE OF REGULAR EXERCISE AND A HEALTHY DIET:

DIRECTOR OF PUBLIC HEALTH DR. GARY ANTHONE (ANN-TONE) SAYS A LOT OF NEBRASKANS ARE NOT GETTING ENOUGH EXERCISE:

NEBRASKA SPORTS COUNCIL EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR DAVE MLNARIK IS ENCOURAGING PEOPLE TO SIGN UP FOR THE NEBRASKA SPORTS COUNCIL’S FREE WEB-BASED WELLPOWER MOVEMENT:

HE SAYS ONCE YOU CREATE AN ACCOUNT AT WELLPOWER MOVEMENT DOT COM, YOU CAN LOG YOUR DAILY EXERCISE MILES AND EARN A VARIETY OF REWARDS AND BADGES.