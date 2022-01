RADIG ELECTED NEW CHAIRMAN OF WOODBURY SUPERVISORS

KEITH RADIG IS THE NEW CHAIRMAN OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS.

RADIG WAS ELECTED BY A 4-0 VOTE AT MONDAY’S BOARD MEETING:

RADIG OC………PASSES 4-0. :15

RADIG SUCCEEDS ROCKY DE WITT AS BOARD CHAIRMAN, WHO DELIVERED A THANK YOU MESSAGE TO COUNTY STAFF MEMBERS FOR HELPING THE BOARD GET THROUGH A CHALLENGING YEAR:

ROCKY8 OC…………THANK YOU ALL. :24

JEREMY TAYLOR WAS ELECTED AS THE COUNTY BOARD VICE-CHAIRMAN BY A 4-0 VOTE.