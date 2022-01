NEW CITY COUNCIL MEMBERS SWORN INTO OFFICE

THE THREE NEWLY ELECTED MEMBERS OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF SIOUX CITY HAVE BEEN SWORN INTO OFFICE.

JUDGE JOHN ACKERMAN ADMINISTERED THE OATH OF OFFICE TO DAN MOORE, ALEX WATTERS AND MATTHEW O’KANE IN COUNCIL CHAMBERS MONDAY MORNING.

IT’S O’KANE’S FIRST TERM IN PUBLIC OFFICE:

OATH1 OC……..A BANG RIGHT. :07

ALEX WATTERS WILL BEGIN HIS 2ND TERM ON THE CITY COUNCIL, AND IS LOOKING FORWARD TO SEEING CONTINUING GROWTH IN THE CITY:

OATH2 OC………TO BE HERE. :15

DAN MOORE IS BEGINNING HIS 3RD TERM ON THE COUNCIL.

HE WAS ALSO NAMED BY MAYOR BOB SCOTT TO CONTINUE IN HIS ROLE AS MAYOR PRO-TEMPORE:

OATH3 OC………AT AN EVENT. :18

THE NEW CITY COUNCIL THEN HELD THEIR FIRST REGULAR MEETING AT 4 P.M.