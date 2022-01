MIDWEST ECONOMY STILL SHOWING GROWTH

THE ECONOMY IN THE NINE STATE MID AMERICA REGION ENDED 2021 CONTINUING TO SHOW SIGNS OF GROWTH.

CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY ECONOMICS PROFESSOR ERNIE GOSS COORDINATES THE MONTHLY SURVEY OF BUSINESS MANAGERS.

HE SAYS THE MANAGERS ARE CONCERNED ABOUT ONE ONGOING ISSUE GOING INTO THE NEW YEAR:

ECONOMY1 OC……….HALF OF 2022. :15

GOSS SAYS JOB GROWTH HAS SLOWED DOWN A BIT, BUT IS STILL IN POSITIVE TERRITORY:

ECONOMY2 OC………FEB. OF 2020 :14

GOSS SAYS INFLATION CONCERNS HAVE EASED A LITTLE:

ECONOMY3 OC…….ITS TARGET. :26

HE SAYS BUSINESS MANAGERS ARE ALSO STILL WORRIED ABOUT THE POSSIBLE IMPACT OF THE OMICRON COVID-19 VARIANT.

Jerry Oster WNAX