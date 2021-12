WINTER STORM BEARING DOWN ON SOUTHERN NEBRASKA & CENTRAL IOWA

IF YOU PLAN ON TRAVELING FROM SIOUX CITY TO OMAHA OR DES MOINES THIS WEEKEND, YOU WILL BE HEADING INTO A WINTER STORM.

BRAD ALBRIGHT AT THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN VALLEY NEBRASKA SAYS A WINTER STORM WILL MOVE ACROSS MUCH OF SOUTHERN NEBRASKA INTO CENTRAL IOWA THROUGH THE WEEKEND, AND SOME AREAS COULD SEE SOME SIGNIFICANT SNOW;

STORM1 OC…….30 MPH. :11

ALBRIGHT SAYS THE TEMPERATURES WILL DROP AND THE WINDS WILL PICK UP.

WINTER STORM WARNINGS HAVE NOW BEEN EXTENDED FROM LINCOLN AND OMAHA IN NEBRASKA THROUGH DES MOINES AND CEDAR RAPIDS IN IOWA.

SIOUXLAND IS IN A WIND CHILL ADVISORY FROM 9 P.M. TONIGHT UNTIL NOON SATURDAY.

(With help from Jerry Oster WNAX)