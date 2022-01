START THE NEW YEAR WITH A HIKE AT STONE PARK

IOWA STATE PARKS INVITE YOU TO START THE NEW YEAR BY TAKING PART IN THE SECOND ANNUAL FIRST DAY HIKE CHALLENGE.

THE LOCAL WALK AT STONE STATE PARK BEGINS AT 10:00 AM.

THOSE TAKING PART SHOULD MEET AT THE PARK OFFICE GRAVEL PARKING LOT JUST INSIDE THE PARK AT 5001 TALBOT ROAD ON THE EDGE OF SIOUX CITY.

THE WALK WILL BE A 45-MINUTE HIKE THROUGH THE LOESS HILLS IN STONE STATE PARK.

DRESS FOR THE WEATHER AS IT MAY BE WINDY WITH SOME SNOW..

FOR MORE INFORMATION YOU MAY CONTACT THE PARK OFFICE AT 712-255-4698.