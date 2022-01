THE NUMBER OF DEATHS ON IOWA ROADWAYS IS AT A FIVE-YEAR HIGH IN 2021.

THE IOWA D-O-T REPORTS 348 PEOPLE HAVE DIED IN TRAFFIC CRASHES THIS YEAR, THE MOST FATALITIES SINCE 2016.

THERE WERE ALSO OVER 52-THOUSAND CAR CRASHES ACROSS THE STATE THIS YEAR, UP MORE THAN FIVE-THOUSAND FROM 2020.

THE LATEST VICTIM HAS THE POLK COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE INVESTIGATING AFTER A PEDESTRIAN WAS STRUCK AND KILLED THURSDAY NIGHT NORTH OF DES MOINES.