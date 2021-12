WOODBURY COUNTY POSITIVE COVID NUMBERS DECLINE

LOCAL NEW COVID NUMBERS IN WOODBURY COUNTY AS WELL AS THE POSITIVE TEST RATE CONTINUE TO DECREASE.

THE LATEST NUMBERS FROM SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH SHOW THAT NEW CASES REPORTED THE WEEK BEGINNING DECEMBER 20TH WERE 221.

THAT’S DOWN FROM 254, THE PREVIOUS WEEK , 289 THE WEEK BEFORE THAT AND 360 THE WEEK OF NOVEMBER 29TH.

THE POSITIVE TEST RATE DROPPED TO 7.7%, A DECREASE FOR THE 3RD STRAIGHT WEEK AFTER REACHING 11.4% ON NOVEMBER 29TH.

THE PERCENTAGE OF FULLY VACCINATED RESIDENTS IN WOODBURY COUNTY IS AT 49.4%, UP SLIGHTLY FROM 48.7% ON DECEMBER 15TH.

THE NUMBER OF COVID PATIENTS IN IOWA HOSPITALS DROPPED FOR THE SECOND STRAIGHT WEEK IN THE LATEST REPORT FROM THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH.

THERE WERE 711 COVID-19 PATIENTS REPORTED IN THE HOSPITAL IN THE UPDATE WEDNESDAY. THAT IS DOWN 36 — AND IS THE LOWEST IT HAS BEEN SINCE THE NOVEMBER 24TH WHEN THERE WERE 623 COVID-19 PATIENTS IN IOWA’S HOSPITALS.

THE STATE’S 14-DAY TEST POSITIVITY RATE DID MAKE A SLIGHT INCREASE TO 10-POINT-NINE PERCENT FROM 10-POINT-EIGHT PERCENT LAST WEEK.