RAVNSBORG HOUSE INVESTIGATION TO CONTINUE

MEMBERS OF THE SOUTH DAKOTA HOUSE SELECT COMMITTEE ON INVESTIGATION EMERGED FROM TWO DAYS OF CLOSED-DOOR HEARINGS ON THE POSSIBLE IMPEACHMENT OF ATTORNEY GENERAL JASON RAVNSBORG.

REPRESENTATIVE MIKE STEVENS OF YANKTON INTRODUCED ONE OF THE COMMITTEE RESOLUTIONS:

STEVENS RESOLUTION INCLUDED SEVERAL MORE INVESTIGATORS ON THE CASE.

REPRESENTATIVE STEVEN HAUGAARD OF SIOUX FALLS INTRODUCED A RESOLUTION CONNECTED TO CASE DOCUMENTS:

RAVNSBORG PLED NO CONTEST TO TWO MISDEMEANOR CHARGES FROM THE ACCIDENT THAT KILLED JOE BOEVER WEST OF HIGHMORE IN SEPTEMBER OF LAST YEAR.

Jerry Oster WNAX