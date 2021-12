LIMITS ON CITY FIREWORKS TO RING IN THE NEW YEAR

RESIDENTS OF SIOUX CITY HAVE A LIMITED TIME FRIDAY TO SHOOT OFF FIREWORKS TO RING IN THE NEW YEAR.

UNDER CITY CODE YOU MAY SHOOT OFF FIREWORKS ON YOUR OWN PROPERTY, OR PROPERTY WHERE YOU HAVE BEEN GIVEN WRITTEN PERMISSION, FROM 1 P.M.FRIDAY AFTERNOON UNTIL 12:30 A.M. SATURDAY.

NO FIREWORKS ARE ALLOWED ON CITY STREETS OR IN CITY PARKS.

FINES RANGE FROM $250-$500 DOLLARS.

IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY YOU MAY SHOOT OFF FIREWORKS FROM 8 A.M.FRIDAY UNTIL 1 A.M. SATURDAY.