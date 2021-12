A tipped pass that Cyclone quarterback Brock Purdy tried to knock away was intercepted and returned for a touchdown in what proved to be the winning score as Iowa State lost the Cheez-It Bowl 20-13 to 22nd ranked Clemson.

The loss Wednesday in Orlanda brought what was hoped to be one of the best Iowa State seasons ever to and end with a 7-6 record.

There will still be plenty of Iowans left in Orlando — as fans of the Hawkeyes get ready for their Citrus Bowl game in the same stadium on Saturday.