I-29 TRAFFIC ENFORCEMENT EFFORT INCLUDES 187 CITATIONS AND 2 DRUG ARRESTS

FIVE LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES CONDUCTED A TRAFFIC ENFORCEMENT PROJECT FOCUSING ON INTERSTATE 29 IN WOODBURY COUNTY WEDNESDAY NIGHT.

THE IOWA PUBLIC SAFETY DEPARTMENT OF MOTOR VEHICLE ENFORCEMENT, IOWA STATE PATROL, SERGEANT BLUFF POLICE, SIOUX CITY POLICE AND WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE TOOK PART.

OFFICERS AND DEPUTIES STOPPED 135 VEHICLES IN TOTAL FOR VARIOUS VIOLATIONS.

THERE WERE 54 STOPS FOR SPEEDING WITH 187 CITATIONS ISSUED, AND 146 WARNINGS.

ARRESTS WERE MADE FOR AN OUTSTANDING WARRANT, POSSESSION OF 4 GRAMS OF METH AND 20 GRAMS OF MARIJUANA.

NONE OF THE DRIVERS STOPPED WERE IMPAIRED FROM DRUGS OR ALCOHOL.