HANSEN NAMED LEAD DEMOCRAT ON HOUSE TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE

IOWA HOUSE MINORITY LEADER JENNIFER KONFRST HAS APPOINTED STATE REPRESENTATIVE STEVE HANSEN OF SIOUX CITY AS THE RANKING DEMOCRAT ON THE HOUSE TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE.

HANSEN WILL OVERSEE TRANSPORTATION POLICY, AVIATION, RAILROADS, RIVER TRAFFIC, PARK AND INSTITUTIONAL ROADS, PUBLIC TRANSIT, TRAFFIC SAFETY AND ROADWAYS, SAFETY REQUIREMENTS, AND VEHICLE LICENSING.

HANSEN WILL ALSO SERVE ON THE HOUSE AGRICULTURE, COMMERCE, JUDICIARY, AND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT BUDGET COMMITTEES.

THE IOWA LEGISLATIVE SESSION BEGINS ON JANUARY 10TH.