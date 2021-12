FIRE DAMAGED A HOME IN RIVERSIDE WEDNESDAY NIGHT.

SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE CAPTAIN RYAN COLLINS SAYS UNITS RESPONDED TO 1617 WHITCHER AVENUE JUST AFTER 10 P.M.:

WHITCHER1 OC…….CEILING SPACE. :18

COLLINS SAYS THE HOME WAS OCCUPIED AT THE TIME OF THE FIRE AND ONE FIREFIGHTER WAS INJURED AT THE SCENE:

WHITCHER2 OC……….LEG INJURY. :20

THE HOUSE WAS RED TAGGED BECAUSE OF THE FIRE AND SMOKE DAMAGE TO THE RESIDENCE AND WILL REMAIN RED TAGGED UNTIL REPAIRS ARE MADE.