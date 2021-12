A PRISON INMATE FROM UNION COUNTY HAS DIED IN CUSTODY.

THE SOUTH DAKOTA DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS SAYS SEVENTY-ONE-YEAR-OLD DENNIS MOST DIED DECEMBER 26TH IN COMFORT CARE AT THE MIKE DURFEE STATE PRISON IN SPRINGFIELD.

MOST WAS SERVING MULTIPLE SENTENCES OUT OF UNION COUNTY FOR SEXUAL CONTACT WITH A CHILD.