TWO IOWA COUNTIES OPPOSE EMINENT DOMAIN USE FOR PIPELINE

ANOTHER COUNTY IN NORTHWEST IOWA OPPOSES THE USE OF EMINENT DOMAIN TO BUILD TWO CARBON DIOXIDE PIPELINES.

DICKINSON COUNTY SUPERVISOR STEVE CLARK SAID TUESDAY THAT HE’S NOT AGAINST THE PIPELINES GOING IN, BUT HE IS AGAINST LANDOWNERS BEING FORCED BY EMINENT DOMAIN TO HAVE THE LINES RUN THROUGH THEIR PROPERTY.

THE DICKINSON COUNTY BOARD VOTED UNANIMOUSLY TO SEND A LETTER TO THE STATE OPPOSING THE USE OF EMINENT DOMAIN.

THE KOSSUTH COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS ALSO TOLD THE IOWA UTILITIES BOARD THAT IT SHOULD BE UP TO LANDOWNERS TO DECIDE IF THEY WANT THE CARBON PIPELINES ON THEIR PROPERTY.

EX-GOVERNOR TERRY BRANSTAD IS LOBBYING FOR THE SUMMIT CARBON SOLUTIONS PIPELINE.