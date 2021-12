HAVE A PLAN TO GET HOME IF YOU ARE OUT DRINKING NEW YEAR’S EVE

HAVE A PLAN TO GET HOME IF YOU ARE OUT DRINKING NEW...

LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT WILL AGAIN BE STEPPING UP THEIR PRESENCE DURING THE NEW YEAR’S HOLIDAY WEEKEND.

WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF CHAD SHEEHAN SAYS IF YOU ARE GOING TO BE DRINKING ALCOHOL ON NEW YEAR’S EVE, HAVE A PLAN TO GET HOME SAFELY:

THE SHERIFF SAYS IF YOU DON’T MAKE THAT PLAN AND YOU DRINK AND DRIVE, A BAD OUTCOME IS VERY POSSIBLE:

SPEEDING DRIVERS HAVE ALSO BECOME MORE OF A PROBLEM, BOTH IN AND OUT OF THE CITY LIMITS.

TROOPER KARI YANEFF OF THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS IT DOESN’T TAKE A LOT FOR A SPEEDING TICKET TO BE COSTLY:

SIOUX CITY POLICE CHIEF REX MUELLER SAYS HE SEES MORE PEOPLE BEING RESPONSIBLE WHEN THEY DO DRINK:

THE END GOAL IS FOR EVERYONE TO BE SAFE AS THEY RING IN THE NEW YEAR.