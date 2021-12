DNA KITS CAN REVEAL MORE THAN YOU THINK

IOWANS WHO GOT D-N-A TESTING KITS AS CHRISTMAS GIFTS CAN LEARN ABOUT MORE THAN JUST THEIR ANCESTRY.

CONSUMER CONSULTANT CLAUDIA LOMBANA (LOM-BAN-AH) SAYS THE ADVANCED KITS GO WELL BEYOND YOUR GENETIC ROOTS AND CAN GIVE YOU ACCESS TO MORE THAN 25 D-N-A-BASED PRODUCTS, INCLUDING WHAT TYPE OF WINE MAY BEST SUIT YOU TO A HOST OF HEALTH AND FITNESS INFORMATION.

DNA1 OC………..”BEST FOR YOU” 2X :11

FOR THE PURCHASE PRICE, THE CONSUMER SIMPLY HAS TO SPIT INTO A TUBE, SEAL IT, SEND IT IN AND WAIT FOR THE RESULTS TO COME BACK.

SHE SAYS THE DATA CAN BE FASCINATING AND VERY HELPFUL.

DNA2 OC……….”YOU CAN FIND OUT” :19

FOR THOSE WHO WANT TO STICK TO THE BASICS, LOMBANA SAYS SOME KITS CAN FOLLOW YOUR D-N-A BACK CENTURIES.

DNA3 OC………”YOU CAN FIND OUT” :13

IF YOU WANT TO BUY A KIT, DO SOME HOMEWORK FIRST.

PRICES VARY ON WHAT YOU WANT TO FIND OUT, FROM AS LITTLE AS 50-DOLLARS TO SEVERAL HUNDRED DOLLARS.

