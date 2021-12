CITY HOSPITALS DEALING WITH PATIENT LOAD & STAFFING ISSUES

SIOUX CITY’S TWO MAIN HOSPITALS HAVE BEEN KEPT BUSY THIS WEEK WITH AN INFLUX OF PATIENTS.

MONDAY MORNING UNITYPOINT ST. LUKE’S DIVERTED AMBULANCES FOR A FEW HOURS BECAUSE OF A HIGH PATIENT CAPACITY.

THE HOSPITAL ISSUED A STATEMENT SAYING QUOTE:

“SIMILAR TO OTHER HOSPITALS, UNITYPOINT HEALTH ST. LUKE’S HAS BEEN OPERATING NEAR CAPACITY FOR THE PAST FEW WEEKS. THIS IS IN PART DUE TO THE NUMBER OF PATIENTS THAT ARE CHOOSING US FOR THEIR CARE, AS WELL AS IN GENERAL THE NUMBER OF PATIENTS THAT NEED SEEN DUE TO CURRENT ILLNESSES OR COMPLICATIONS THAT STEM FROM WAITING TOO LONG TO SEEK CARE. WE REMAIN FIERCELY COMMITTED TO TAKING CARE OF THE SIOUXLAND COMMUNITY.”

MERCY ONE HAS NOT TURNED ANYONE AWAY, BUT ISSUED A STATEMENT REGARDING STAFFING SAYING QUOTE:

“A NATIONWIDE SHORTAGE OF STAFFING IS BEING FELT ACROSS ALL INDUSTRIES, INCLUDING HEALTH CARE. AT THIS TIME, REQUESTS OF TRANSFERS TO MERCYONE SIOUXLAND MEDICAL CENTER ARE BEING CONSIDERED ON A CASE-BY-CASE BASIS.

WE ARE CONTINUING TO PROVIDE ALL LEVELS OF CARE AT MERCYONE SIOUXLAND MEDICAL CENTER. IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY, WE URGE THOSE IN THE COMMUNITY TO COME TO OUR EMERGENCY ROOM OR CALL 911.”