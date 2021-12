VAUGHT NAMED NATIONAL MUSIC MUSEUM DIRECTOR

DWIGHT VAUGHT HAS BEEN NAMED THE NEW DIRECTOR OF THE NATIONAL MUSIC MUSEUM IN VERMILLION, SOUTH DAKOTA.

HE IS A NATIVE NORTH DAKOTAN WHO HAS SERVED AS HOUSE MANAGER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS AT THE UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS, SPRINGFIELD SINCE 2018.

VAUGHT HAS WORKED WITH FOUR UNIVERSITIES AND SEVERAL INDEPENDENT NON-PROFIT ORGANIZATIONS, SPECIALIZING IN ARTS AND HUMANITIES PROGRAMMING, OUTREACH, PROGRAMMING, FUNDRAISING AND FACILITY MANAGEMENT.

THE MUSIC MUSEUM RECENTLY OPENED ITS NEW LILLIBRIDGE WING TO THE PUBLIC, WHICH INCLUDING A PERFORMANCE HALL, A GALLERY FOR SPECIAL EXHIBITIONS AND A MUSEUM STORE.

IT IS PREPARING TO REOPEN THE HISTORIC WING OF THE FACILITY, WITH 12,000 SQUARE-FEET OF NEW EXHIBITIONS IN 2023, MARKING THE MUSEUM’S 50TH ANNIVERSARY.