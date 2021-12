SIOUXLAND Y READY TO HELP WITH NEW YEAR’S FITNESS RESOLUTIONS

IF YOU HAVE A NEW YEAR’S RESOLUTION TO GET IN BETTER SHAPE IN THE COMING MONTHS, THE SIOUXLAND Y IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY CAN HELP YOU GET OFF TO A FAST START.

SENIOR PROGRAM DIRECTOR JACQUE (JACKIE) PEREZ SAYS THE Y WILL BE OPEN FREE TO EVERYONE ON SATURDAY, NEW YEARS DAY:

PEREZ SAYS THERE IS PLENTY OF SUPPORT HELP READY IF YOU DO HAVE SOME RESOLUTIONS TO WORK ON:

THERE’S ALSO YOUTH WELLNESS PROGRAMS GETTING UNDERWAY IN JANUARY.

PEREZ SAYS IF YOU SIGN UP NEW YEAR’S DAY, THERE’S AN EXTRA PERK:

THE SIOUXLAND Y IS LOCATED ON THE RIVERFRONT IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY JUST EAST OF THE VETS BRIDGE.

IT WILL BE OPEN FROM 8:00AM TO 8:00PM NEW YEAR’S DAY.