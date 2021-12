RAVNSBORG IMPEACHMENT CONSIDERATION HEARINGS BEGIN

THE SOUTH DAKOTA HOUSE SELECT COMMITTEE ON INVESTIGATIONS CONVENES TODAY (TUESDAY) AND WEDNESDAY TO DISCUSS POSSIBLE IMPEACHMENT ACTIONS AGAINST ATTORNEY GENERAL JASON RAVNSBORG.

COMMITTEE CO-CHAIR, REPRESENTATIVE MIKE STEVENS OF YANKTON, SAYS THERE IS A LOT OF GROUND TO COVER:

STEVENS1 OC…….ALL TOGETHER. :18

STEVENS SAYS THEY WILL HEAR FROM ATTORNEY SARA FRANKENSTEIN OF RAPID CITY, HIRED TO BE THE SPECIAL COUNSEL:

STEVENS2 OC……..GOING TO BE. :20

STEVENS SAYS THE COMMITTEES ACTIONS ARE MORE POLITICAL THAN CRIMINAL:

STEVENS3 OC……..CHALLENGING. ;17

MOST OF THE COMMITTEES TIME WILL BE SPENT IN EXECUTIVE SESSION UNDER ATTORNEY-CLIENT DISCUSSION.

RAVNSBORG STRUCK AND KILLED A PEDESTRIAN IN SEPTEMBER 2020.

HIS ATTORNEY LATER PLED NO CONTEST ON HIS BEHALF TO SECOND CLASS MISDEMEANORS RELATED TO DRIVING WHILE USING AN ELECTRONIC DEVICE AND MAKING AN ILLEGAL LANE CHANGE IN CONNECTION WITH THE CRASH.

JERRY OSTER WNAX