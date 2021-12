NEBRASKA STATE PATROL REMINDS YOU TO “DRIVE SOBER OR…..”

NEBRASKA STATE TROOPERS REMOVED 37 IMPAIRED DRIVERS FROM THE ROAD IN THE FIRST TEN DAYS OF THE DRIVE SOBER OR GET PULLED OVER CAMPAIGN, WHICH RUNS FROM DECEMBER 17 THROUGH JANUARY 1ST.

THAT NUMBER IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE AS WE HEAD INTO THE NEW YEAR’S WEEKEND.

THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL REMINDS DRIVERS THAT THERE ARE MANY WAYS TO GET A SAFE RIDE HOME FROM A SOBER DRIVER.

YOU MAY DESIGNATE A DRIVER, TAKE A RIDESHARE, CALL A CAB, OR UTILIZE A COMMUNITY SAFE RIDE PROGRAM OFFERED BY LOCAL BUSINESSES, SUCH AS AAA NEBRASKA’S “TOW TO GO” PROGRAM BY CALLING 855-2-TOW-2-GO.

THAT PROGRAM RUNS THROUGH JANUARY 3.