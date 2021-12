MOST IOWA SMOKERS LIKELY TO TRY TO QUIT IN COMING YEAR

ONE OF THE MOST COMMON NEW YEAR’S RESOLUTIONS IS TO QUIT SMOKING.

A NEW SURVEY FINDS 70-PERCENT OF IOWA SMOKERS WANT TO QUIT, WHILE 50-PERCENT WILL TRY TO QUIT IN 2022.

THERE ARE MIXED MESSAGES CIRCULATING ABOUT HOW VAPING CAN HELP SMOKERS TO KICK THE HABIT, MESSAGES THAT ARE BLATANTLY FALSE, ACCORDING TO ERIKA SWARD, SPOKESWOMAN FOR THE AMERICAN LUNG ASSOCIATION.

THE U-S FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION HAS NOT FOUND ANY E-CIGARETTE TO BE SAFE AND EFFECTIVE IN HELPING SMOKERS QUIT, SHE SAYS, AND THE LUNG ASSOCIATION IS URGING SMOKERS TO STEP AWAY FROM ALL TOBACCO AND NICOTINE PRODUCTS AND NOT SWITCH TO VAPING.