ISU EXTENSION CROP SEMINARS HELP FARMERS PREPARE FOR PLANTING SEASON

AS FARMERS SPEND THE WINTER MONTHS PLANNING FOR NEXT SPRING’S PLANTING, IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY EXTENSION WILL SOON HOST A SERIES OF 14 CROP ADVANTAGE MEETINGS AROUND THE STATE.

CROP SPECIALIST JOEL DEJONG SAYS AREA FARMERS SHOULD TAKE THE TIME TO ATTEND ONE OF THE CROP SEMINARS:

DEJONG SAYS THE SEMINARS FOR NORTHWEST IOWA WILL FEATURE ENTOMOLOGIST ERIN HODGSON, AND AG ECONOMIST, CHAD HART:

SHELDON WILL HOST THE FIRST SEMINAR ON JANUARY 4TH AT THE NORTHWEST IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE.

OTHER SEMINARS INCLUDE STORM LAKE, OKOBOJI, LE MARS AND DENISON.

YOU MAY REGISTER THROUGH ISU EXTENSION AND OUTREACH.