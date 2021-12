TWO CHARGED IN HATCHET ASSAULT AT DEAN APARTMENTS

TWO WINNEBAGO, NEBRASKA RESIDENTS ARE IN CUSTODY CHARGED IN AN ASSAULT THAT TOOK PLACE IN SIOUX CITY’S DEAN APARTMENTS THE MORNING OF DECEMBER 18TH.

52-YEAR-OLD MARY LOUISE BLAIR IS CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE BURGLARY, FELONY ASSAULT, GOING ARMED WITH INTENT AND WILLFUL INJURY.

16-YEAR-OLD MALACHI BASSETTE OF WINNEBAGO IS CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE BURGLARY, GOING ARMED WITH INTENT, FELONY ASSAULT AND WILLFUL INJURY-CAUSING SERIOUS INJURY.

HE WAS BOOKED INTO THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL CHARGED AN ADULT BUT IS BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JUVENILE DETENTION CENTER.

THE 61-YEAR-OLD VICTIM TOLD POLICE THAT BLAIR AND BASSETTE, WHO WAS ARMED WITH A HATCHET CAME INTO HIS APARTMENT AND ATTACKED HIM WITH IT.

THE VICTIM WAS STRUCK IN THE SHOULDER WITH THE HATCHET AND SUSTAINED OTHER INJURIES REQUIRING HOSPITALIZATION.

POLICE SAYS BLAIR WAS PREVIOUSLY KICKED OUT OF THE APARTMENT BY THE VICTIM. AND WAS SEEN ON SURVEILLANCE VIDEO HOURS LATER LETTING BASSETTE INTO THE LOCKED APARTMENT COMPLEX.

THE VICTIM UNDERWENT SURGERY AND HAS RETURNED HOME TO RECOVER FROM HIS INJURIES.