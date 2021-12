SPENCER MAN ARRESTED AFTER 3 COUNTY PURSUIT

A SPENCER, IOWA MAN IS IN CUSTODY FOLLOWING A HIGH SPEED PURSUIT THROUGH THREE NORTHWEST IOWA COUNTIES.

40-YEAR-OLD MICHEAL MENARD JR WAS ARRESTED EARLY MONDAY ON NUMEROUS CHARGES IN AN INCIDENT THAT BEGAN AROUND 12:25 A.M. WHEN SPENCER POLICE TRIED TO PULL MENARD OVER ON A VEHICLE REGISTRATION VIOLATION.

HE REFUSED TO STOP, LEADING LAW ENFORCEMENT ON A VEHICLE PURSUIT AT SPEEDS OVER 80 MPH THROUGH CLAY, DICKINSON, AND EMMET COUNTY BEFORE TWO SUCCESSFUL STOP-STICK DEPLOYMENTS ENDED THE PURSUIT IN EMMET COUNTY.

MENARD WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY AND CHARGED WITH DRIVING WHILE BARRED, DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION, TWO LYON COUNTY WARRANTS, A PALO ALTO COUNTY WARRANT AND NUMEROUS TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS.

MENARD IS CURRENTLY BEING HELD AT THE CLAY COUNTY JAIL ON AN $8,000 BOND.