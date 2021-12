SECURITY CAMERA HELPS CITY POLICE NAB BURGLARY SUSPECT

A SIOUX CITY MAN WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY IN WHISPERING CREEK AROUND 4:30 SUNDAY MORNING AFTER POLICE OFFICERS RESPONDED TO A REPORT FROM A HOMEOWNER WHO WAS ALERTED TO SOMEONE TRIGGERING HIS SECURITY CAMERA.

OFFICERS FOUND 39-YEAR-OLD CHARLES GORDON HIDING UNDER A PICKUP TRUCK PARKED IN THE STREET NEAR THE RESIDENCE.

CAMERA FOOTAGE SHOWED GORDON CHECKING CAR HANDLES IN THE HOMEOWNER’S DRIVEWAY BEFORE MAKING HIS WAY TO THE GARAGE OF THE HOME.

GORDON ALLEGEDLY ENTERED THE GARAGE AND TOOK ITEMS FROM A CAR PARKED INSIDE. THE ITEMS HE TOOK WERE RECOVERED IN THE TRUCK THAT HE HAD BEEN HIDING UNDER.

DETECTIVES HAVE CONNECTED GORDON TO FOUR OTHER BURGLARIES THAT HE ALLEGEDLY COMMITTED DURING OCTOBER AND DECEMBER.

GORDON IS CHARGED WITH 2ND DEGREE BURGLARY AND FOUR COUNTS OF 3RD DEGREE BURGLARY OF A MOTOR VEHICLE.

HE IS IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $6000 BOND.