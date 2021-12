IOWA SCHOOLS ENCOURAGED TO TEACH MORE STATE HISTORY

IT’S NOT A MANDATE, BUT IOWA SCHOOLS HAVE BEEN ENCOURAGED FOR THE PAST FEW YEARS TO INCORPORATE IOWA HISTORY IN EVERY GRADE — REPLACING THE TRADITIONAL PRACTICE OF ONE UNIT OF IOWA HISTORY IN FIFTH OR SIXTH GRADE.

LEO LANDIS, CURATOR OF THE STATE HISTORICAL MUSEUM AND A MEMBER OF THE IOWA HISTORY COUNCIL THAT RECOMMENDED THE CHANGE IN 2016, SAYS FOR YOUNG KIDS, IOWA HISTORY CAN BECOME PART OF LEARNING ABOUT SPACES AND PLACES.

OVER THE PAST FEW YEARS, LANDIS AND OTHERS IN THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF CULTURAL AFFAIRS HAVE BEEN DEVELOPING IOWA HISTORY CURRICULUM FOR YOUNGER KIDS.

SIOUX CITY SCHOOLS HAVE BEEN STUDYING LOCAL IOWA HISTORY FOR 30 YEARS BY HAVING 4TH GRADERS CREATE HOMEMADE PROJECTS OF LOCAL LANDMARKS.

CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM EDUCATION CURATOR THERESA WEAVER-BAYSE SAYS PROJECTS FROM EACH PARTICIPATING SCHOOL ARE CHOSEN FOR DISPLAY AT THE MUSEUM EACH SPRING:

KIDS LEARNING ABOUT IOWA HISTORY MAY KNOW THAT TUESDAY IS STATEHOOD DAY. DECEMBER 28TH, 1846 IS THE DATE IOWA BECAME A STATE — SO THIS IS IOWA’S 175TH ANNIVERSARY.

