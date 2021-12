HAWARDEN CAFE FIRE REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION

HAWARDEN FIRE CHIEF DUANE SHIEFEN IS GIVING THANKS TO THE DOZENS OF FIREFIGHTERS FROM IOWA AND SOUTH DAKOTA WHO RESPONDED AND HELPED BATTLE THE CHRISTMAS NIGHT FIRE THAT DESTROYED THE CENTRAL CAFE IN HIS CITY EARLY SUNDAY:

THE BUILDING WAS ENGULFED WHEN FIREFIGHTERS ARRIVED AT THE SCENE.

HE SAYS A LOT OF PEOPLE HELPED BATTLE THE FIRE AND PROVIDE HELP FOR NINE HOURS THROUGH THE NIGHT:

SHIEFEN ISN’T CERTAIN AS OF YET AS TO WHAT MAY HAVE STARTED THE FIRE.

HE SAYS NEARBY STRUCTURES DID RECEIVE SOME SMOKE DAMAGE, BUT THERE WERE NO OTHER BUILDINGS THAT CAUGHT FIRE.

CENTRAL CATERING, A POPULAR CATERING SERVICE BASED IN HAWARDEN, IS A SEPARATE BUSINESS AT A DIFFERENT BUILDING AND WAS NOT AFFECTED BY THE CAFE FIRE.