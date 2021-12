FIRE DESTROYS HAWARDEN’S CENTRAL CAFE

FIRE HAS DESTROYED A WELL KNOWN CAFE IN HAWARDEN, IOWA.

THE FIRE WAS REPORTED IN THE PRE-DAWN HOURS EARLY SUNDAY MORNING AT THE CENTRAL CAFE IN HAWARDEN.

HAWARDEN FIREFIGHTERS RECEIVED MUTUAL AID FROM SEVERAL AREA FIRE DEPARTMENTS INCLUDING IRETON, ALCESTER, HUDSON, AKRON, SIOUX CENTER, ORANGE CITY, MAURICE (MORRIS) AND BERESFORD.

THE BUILDING WAS A COMPLETE LOSS.

THE CENTRAL CAFE HAD BEEN A FIXTURE IN HAWARDEN FOR SEVERAL DECADES.

THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.

PHOTOS COURTESY CHAD MCVAY