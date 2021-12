A SIOUX CITY MAN DIED IN A TRAFFIC ACCIDENT THURSDAY AFTERNOON WHEN HIS SEMI ROLLED WHILE EXITING INTERSTATE 80 IN POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS 63-YEAR-OLD DONALD ROLLER WAS EJECTED FROM HIS TRUCK WHEN THE VEHICLE ROLLED ON THE EXIT 27 CURVE ON I-80 EASTBOUND TO I-880 WESTBOUND.

THE TRUCK ROLLED DOWN THE EMBANKMENT EJECTING THE DRIVER AND ENDING UP IN A DITCH.

NO OTHER VEHICLES WERE INVOLVED IN THE ACCIDENT.