NEW TRIAL DATE SET FOR DOWNTOWN SHOOTING SUSPECT

A NEW TRIAL DATE HAS BEEN SET FOR A SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED IN A SEPTEMBER 24TH SHOOTING IN DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY.

18-YEAR-OLD AARON WORD IS CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER, WILLFUL INJURY, INTIMIDATION WITH A WEAPON, GOING ARMED WITH INTENT, AND TRACKING OF A STOLEN FIREARM.

WORD IS ACCUSED OF SHOOTING A MAN IN THE 200 BLOCK OF NEBRASKA STREET WHO WAS TRYING TO HELP HIS SISTER THAT TWO WOMEN WHO WERE WITH WORD WERE ALLEGEDLY ASSAULTING.

THOSE WOMEN, 39-YEAR-OLD JOY-ESTHER SCOTT AND 23-YEAR-OLD MIRACLE WALLS, WERE EACH CHARGED WITH 2ND DEGREE BURGLARY.

WORD’S TRIAL IS NOW SET FOR FEBRUARY 15TH IN WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT.

HE REMAINS HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $100,000 BOND.