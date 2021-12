LEWIS & CLARK WATER SYSTEM LOOKING TO EXPAND

WHILE THE LEWIS & CLARK REGIONAL WATER SYSTEM IS EXPECTING ENOUGH FUNDING FROM THE FEDERAL INFRASTRUCTURE TO GET CLOSE TO COMPLETION, THEY ALSO HAVE A PLAN IN THE WORKS TO UPSIZE THEIR WATER TREATMENT CAPACITY.

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR TROY LARSON SAYS THE PAST COUPLE OF SUMMERS PUSHED THEM CLOSE TO THEIR FULL TREATMENT LIMITS:

LC4 OC………WITH EXPANSION. :20

LARSON SAYS THEY ALSO HOPE TO GET SOME GROUNDWORK DONE AT THE WATER PLANT NORTH OF VERMILLION:

LC5 OC……….THE WATER IS. :16

LARSON SAYS THE SYSTEM IS LOOKING AT ABOUT ONE HUNDRED FORTY MILLION DOLLARS IN ADDITIONAL CONSTRUCTION TO GET THE BASE PIPELINES DONE;

LC6 OC………THE SAME TIME. :17

THEY CURRENT PUMP WATER FROM WELLS NEAR THE MISSOURI RIVER SOUTH OF VERMILLION TO TOWNS AND CITIES IN SOUTH DAKOTA, IOWA AND MINNESOTA.

Jerry Oster WNAX