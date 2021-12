DRIVE SAFELY OVER THE UPCOMING HOLIDAY WEEKENDS

MANY PEOPLE WILL BE TRAVELING DURING THIS HOLIDAY SEASON, AND THE IOWA STATE PATROL WANTS TO MAKE CERTAIN THE ONLY FLASHING LIGHTS YOU SEE ARE CHRISTMAS DECORATIONS.

TROOPER KARI YANEFF SAYS LAW ENFORCEMENT WILL BE STEPPING UP THEIR PRESENCE DURING THE HOLIDAYS.

YANEFF SAYS PEOPLE SHOULD WATCH THEIR ALCOHOLIC CONSUMPTION AND RELY ON A DESIGNATED DRIVER INSTEAD OF DRINKING AND DRIVING:

SHE ALSO SUGGESTS THAT YOU SLOW DOWN AND WATCH YOUR SPEED BECAUSE THE HIGHWAYS WILL BE FILLED WITH TRAVELERS:

EACH YEAR, THE IOWA STATE PATROL SETS A GOAL TO HAVE UNDER 300 FATALITIES IN IOWA, BUT THIS YEAR THE NUMBER EXCEEDS THE GOAL.

YANEFF ALSO ADVISES MOTORISTS TO BUCKLE-UP AND PUT DOWN THEIR CELL PHONE WHILE DRIVING.