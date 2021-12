WOODBURY COUNTY SUPERVISORS HAVE APPROVED THE REDISTRICTING OF THE COUNTY VOTING PRECINCTS AND SUPERVISORS’ DISTRICTS.

SUZAN STEWART CHAIRED THE THREE PERSON REDISTRICTING COMMISSION AND WAS THE ONLY PERSON TO SPEAK AT TUESDAY’S BOARD MEETING AND PUBLIC HEARING:

THE NEW DISTRICTS TAKE EFFECT JANUARY 15TH AND WERE FORMED OUT OF THE POPULATION DATA FROM THE MOST RECENT U.S. CENSUS.