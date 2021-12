WHEELER TO MOVE INTO NEW LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT

THERE WON’T BE A REPUBLICAN PRIMARY IN IOWA HOUSE DISTRICT 3 AFTER ALL.

STATE REPRESENTATIVE SKYLER WHEELER OF ORANGE CITY HAS ANNOUNCED HE WILL SEEK A FOURTH TERM TO THE IOWA HOUSE IN THE NEWLY CREATED HOUSE DISTRICT 4.

THAT AVOIDS A PRIMARY WITH REPUBLICAN COLLEAGUE DR. TOM JENEARY OF LE MARS.

WHEELER POSTED ON FACEBOOK THAT HE DIDN’T MAKE THE DECISION LIGHTLY, AND HIS ORIGINAL PLAN OF STAYING IN ORANGE CITY IS NO MORE.

WHEELER SAYS IT’S BEST TO AVOID SPENDING TENS OF THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS IN A PRIMARY THAT COULD BE AVOIDED WHEN THAT MONEY SHOULD GO TOWARD DEFEATING DEMOCRATS AND KEEPING STRONG CONSERVATIVE VOICES IN THE IOWA HOUSE.

JENEARY SAYS WHEELER HAS SHOWN GREAT COURAGE IN MOVING HIS FAMILY INTO A NEW DISTRICT AND GIVES HIS TOTAL SUPPORT TO HIM.

THE NEW HOUSE DISTRICT 4 INCLUDES SIOUX CENTER, NORTHERN SIOUX COUNTY, AND ALL OF LYON COUNTY.

WHEELER CURRENTLY REPRESENTS A PORTION OF THE DISTRICT, INCLUDING THE TOWNS OF ROCK VALLEY, HULL AND SIOUX CENTER.

THE WHEELER FAMILY PLANS TO MOVE NORTH IN THE COMING MONTHS.