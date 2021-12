SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING A SUSPICIOUS FIRE AT THE SIOUX APARTMENTS.

OFFICERS AND FIRE CREWS WERE CALLED TO 217 19TH STREET AROUND 3 O’CLOCK WEDNESDAY MORNING.

RESIDENTS WERE EVACUATED FROM THE ENTIRE BUILDING, BUT NO ONE WAS INSIDE OF THE INDIVIDUAL APARTMENT WHERE THE FIRE OCCURRED.

NO ONE WAS INJURED AND RESIDENTS WERE ALLOWED TO RETURN TO THEIR UNITS. AUTHORITIES SAY THE FIRE IS SUSPICIOUS IN NATURE.

THE SPECIFIC CAUSE OF THE FIRE REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.