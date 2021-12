EMMA & WILLIAM TOP THE UNITYPOINT ST. LUKE’S BABY NAME LIST

EMMA AND WILLIAM CAME OUT ON TOP AS THE MOST POPULAR NAMES FOR NEWBORNS AT UNITYPOINT HEALTH ST. LUKE’S THIS PAST YEAR.

OVER 2,000 LITTLE ONES WERE BORN AT ST. LUKE’S IN 2021.

AFTER EMMA, THE NEXT MOST POPULAR GIRL’S NAMES WERE MIA, AMELIA, ISABELLA, CHARLOTTE, ELIZABETH, ELLIE, MILA, PENELOPE AND OLIVIA.

THE TOP BOYS NAMES AFTER WILLIAM WERE OLIVER, MATEO, NOAH, ALEXANDER, EVERETT, HENRY, RYKER, EMILIANO AND BENJAMIN.

NATIONWIDE, OLIVIA WAS THE MOST POPULAR GIRLS NAME IN THE U.S.THIS YEAR AND LIAM WAS THE MOST POPULAR BOY’S NAME NATIONALLY ACCORDING TO BABYCENTER.