BEWARE OF “PORCH PIRATES” THIS HOLIDAY DELIVERY SEASON

THOUSANDS OF CHRISTMAS PRESENTS ARE BEING LEFT BY MAIL CARRIERS AND PACKAGE DELIVERY PEOPLE OUTSIDE OF HOMES THIS WEEK AND PORCH PIRATES MAY BE WATCHING AND WAITING TO STEAL THOSE BOXES.

JASON CLOUDT, WITH S-E-I SECURITY SOLUTIONS, SAYS IF YOU’RE NOT HOME TO MONITOR WHAT’S DELIVERED TO YOUR DOORSTEP, YOU SHOULD TAKE STEPS TO PROTECT YOUR PURCHASES.

THOSE VIDEO DOORBELLS COME IN A WIDE RANGE OF PRICES WITH A HOST OF ASSOCIATED MONITORING SERVICES AND SECURITY SYSTEMS.

THE DOORBELLS CAN ALSO BE PURCHASED AS STAND-ALONE DEVICES.

CLOUDT SAYS MANY OF THE VIDEO DOORBELL SYSTEMS CAN BE LINKED TO YOUR SMARTPHONE:

IF YOU’D RATHER NOT SPEND MONEY ON A CAMERA SYSTEM, POLICE SUGGEST HAVING PACKAGES DELIVERED TO YOUR WORKPLACE.

